Hardship: DSS Asks NLC, TUC To Shelve Planned Protest

The Department of State Services (DSS) has made a public appeal to the organised labour unions in Nigeria, urging them to reconsider their planned nationwide protest scheduled for February 27 and 28.

The protest is aimed at drawing attention to the current economic hardships faced by Nigerians and to demand action from the federal government.

However, the DSS has raised concerns over the potential implications of such a protest on national peace.

The spokesperson for the secret police, Peter Afunanya, acknowledged in a statement issued in Abuja that while protesting is a legitimate right and a means for the labour movement to express its grievances, the current situation necessitates a suspension of the protest in favor of dialogue.

Afunanya emphasized the importance of maintaining peace across the country and suggested that the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) engage in constructive discussions with government officials instead.

The call for a nationwide protest comes on the heels of the organised labour’s National Executive Council meeting in Abuja, where members expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government’s failure to fulfil agreements reached in October of the previous year.

However, the DSS has cautioned that such actions could exacerbate tensions within the country.

Afunanya pointed out that governments at all levels are making efforts to address the economic challenges and suggested that these efforts deserve recognition and a chance to materialize.

He said, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to plans by sections of the organised labour to stage protests between 27th and 28th February, 2024 in parts of the country over sundry economic issues.

“While the Service recognises such action as the legitimate right of the labour movement, it, however, urges the body to shelve the plan in the interest of peace and public order.

“The DSS further calls on parties to pursue dialogue and negotiation rather than engaging in conducts that could heighten tensions. This is more so that the Service is aware that some elements are planning to use the opportunity of the protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence.

“The development, without doubt, will worsen the socio-economic situation across the country. It is common knowledge that all levels of Government are striving to ameliorate the prevailing economic condition and as such, should be given a benefit of the doubt.

“So far, appropriate authorities are working assiduously with a spectrum of stakeholders to fashion out modalities to address the current difficulties. They should, therefore, be given the chance to handle the challenges at hand.

“On this vein, citizens are encouraged to recognise that what remains unsolved in peace time, would not be attained in war-time. The timeless piece of the esteemed Poet, JP Clark, “The Casualties” is a resonating reminder to us on the possible dangers of escalated conflicts. In time of trouble, everyone will be a casualty.

“Also, ongoing wars in the global scene is a stark reminder of their catastrophic repercussions on the affected countries’ domestic environments thus, the critical need to protect and maintain our internal stability and unity.”

According to him, there are some brains behind plans to cause crisis in the country, saying those exploiting the fault lines in the country need to have a “rethink as resort to negativities will endanger our peaceful coexistence with dire consequences.”

He added, “Similarly, parents and guardians are implored to exert authority in guiding their children and wards from inimical acts capable of jeopardising public safety and harmony.

“Additionally, all sectors, including political parties, opposition groups, religious and traditional institutions, civil society and non governmental bodies are called upon to eschew violence; demonstrate leadership and statesmanship in these challenging times.

“Making political capital out of the current situation or involving in divisive utterances at a time like this, will be of no benefit to any peace-loving Nigerian. Citizens are advised to be vigilant and not allow fifth columnists and hostile forces or agents to use them to destabilise the peace of the nation.

“The DSS stands opposed to violence as a means of settling our present day challenges, be they economic, political or otherwise. Accordingly, the Service will work with sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that lasting peace is maintained in the country.”