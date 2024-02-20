Nine Jehovah Witness Members Kidnapped In Kogi

Nine individuals consisting of two women, four men, and two female students travelling on Kabba-Lokoja Road in Kogi State have been kidnapped.

Naija News understands that the abduction happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as the passengers, who were en route from Kabba to Lokoja for a church convention, were intercepted and taken into the nearby forest.

It was gathered that the victims, all belonging to the Jehovah Witness community, had departed from the Kingdom Hall in Kabba.

The husband of one of the victims, Elupo Eliazer, mentioned to journalists that the kidnappers had reached out to the family with their demands.

“They called to demand first for N30 million but later reduced it to N2.6 million after negotiation.

“My wife and I were travelling to attend our church convention scheduled for Lokoja, but I decided to follow a different vehicle as the Toyota bus could not contain all of us, else I would have been in the car with her,” Eliazer told Vanguard.

Eliazer, a person with a disability, mentioned that the vehicle his wife was in had already passed the one he was travelling in.

However, all the passengers on the bus had been taken into the bush by the time his vehicle arrived at the location. He also stated that the kidnappers had threatened them not to contact the police.