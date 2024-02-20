Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 20th February 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 19th February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1700 and sell at N1710 on Monday 19th February 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1536 Selling Rate 1537

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria’s local currency, the naira, has plummeted to a new low, now trading above 2,000 naira against the Great Britain Pound in the parallel market.

This was confirmed by a Bureau de Change operator in Wuse Zone 4, Malam Ibrahim, who spoke with Punch.

He noted the currency’s significant depreciation amidst persistent demand.

“Yes, it is true, we are currently selling above N2,000 for the pounds, and it is still about the heavy and consistent demand for these currencies,” he said on Monday.

This recent drop from N1,930 recorded on Saturday marks a historical low for the naira’s performance against the pound.

Similarly, the naira has also seen a depreciation against the dollar, now exchanging hands at N1,673 in the parallel forex market, down from N1,670/$ on Friday.