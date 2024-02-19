Give Me US Asylum – Man Cries Out As Hardship Protest Hits Ibadan (Photos And Video)

The protest rocking various cities across Nigeria over the hardship and suffering in the nation has spread to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Several residents on Monday took to the streets in anger and frustration to demand urgent government intervention in arresting the situation.

The protesters carried various placards with different inscriptions calling the government to their plight and that of other citizens.

One of the protesters was captured on video demanding asylum in the United States of America instead of continuing with the hardship in Nigeria.

The hardship has been aggravated following the decision of President Bola Tinubu to remove fuel subsidies and float the naira.

The protesters, among other things, are demanding an end to insecurity, end to bad governance, high price of essential commodities, including food, re-opening of the borders and others.

Practice What You Preach By Resigning – APC Tackles PDP Governors

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fired back at governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PD) for asking President Bola Tinubu to resign over the deteriorating economic condition of the country.

The APC said that the PDP governors have turned themselves into a band of doomsday vocalists, rather than living up to their responsibilities as chief executive officers of their states.

The ruling party made this known on Sunday in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

Morka argued that the call by PDP governors demanding Tinubu’s resignation was self-indicting, stating that they should practise what they preach by resigning from their offices rather than blaming the federal administration for their utter failure.