Ben Nwabueze’s Burial Begins Thursday

The legal community and the nation at large are set to pay their final respects to the late Professor Ben Nwabueze, SAN, a distinguished legal luminary and Chairman of The Patriots, whose burial arrangements have been announced to commence on February 22 in Lagos and conclude on February 29 in Atani, Anambra State.

Professor Nwabueze, who passed away on the evening of October 29, 2023, at the age of 91, left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s legal landscape and national discourse.

The National Committee, led by Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has outlined a series of events to honour Professor Nwabueze’s remarkable life and legacy.

The commemorative activities will kick off with a valedictory court session at the State High Court Premises in Ikeja, Lagos, at 2 pm on February 22.

This session will provide a platform for the legal fraternity to pay homage to one of their most esteemed members.

Following the court session, a Day of Tributes is scheduled to take place at Harbour Point Event Centre on Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, at 2 pm on February 23, allowing friends, family, and admirers to celebrate the life of the esteemed professor.

The burial ceremonies will then move to Atani, Anambra State, where a Family Private Burial Ceremony is set for February 29, culminating in National Tributes and a Celebration of Life on March 1 at 12 noon.

Further honouring his contributions to national and international dialogue, a National Colloquium/Dialogue is slated for March 18 at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos, at 11 am.

Professor Nwabueze, born in 1931 in Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, not only made significant contributions to Nigeria’s legal education and constitutional law but also played a pivotal role as the secretary-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

His passing is a monumental loss to the nation, and the upcoming events are a testament to his enduring legacy and his profound impact on the legal profession and the country’s socio-political landscape.