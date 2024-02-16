Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 16th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 16th February 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government has ruled out the importation of food as part of strategies to address the high costs of foodstuffs and the economic hardship troubling the country. It has also set up a committee comprising the National Security Adviser, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, and the Inspector-General of Police to clamp down on traders hoarding grains.

Vanguard: President Bola Tinubu and state governors, yesterday, agreed to establish state police in the country as part of measures to check the rising wave of insecurity in the country. This was one of the six high points of an emergency meeting summoned by the President at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday, in view of economic hardship in the country and upsurge of insecurity in different parts of the country.

The Nation: Proponents of state police scored a major victory yesterday. The Federal Government yielded to calls by states and eminent Nigerians for it.

Daily Trust: President Bola Tinubu has approved the constitution of a committee comprising state governors and representatives of the federal government to explore the modalities for the establishment of state police. Tinubu gave the approval yesterday at a meeting with 36 state governors, attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the DSS, and some ministers at the State House, Abuja.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.