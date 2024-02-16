Naira Hits New Low Amid Ongoing Foreign Exchange Crisis

In a continuing downturn, the Nigerian currency, Naira plunged further, exchanging at N1,600 to a dollar at the parallel market, according to the latest findings by Daily Trust.

This marked a significant depreciation just days after the naira crossed the N1,500 threshold against the dollar in the official market, setting a new record low.

The naira’s persistent decline highlights the severe pressure it faces, despite numerous efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stabilize the currency.

These efforts seem to fall short as the naira’s value continues to tumble, exacerbating the country’s cost of living crisis and accelerating inflation.

Over the last five months, the naira has depreciated by more than 50 percent, underscoring a rapid decline in its value.

The situation began to escalate in September 2023 when the dollar first breached the N1,000 mark in the parallel market.

Since the New Year, the naira has been on a steep downward trajectory, signaling a crisis of confidence in the local currency.

This depreciation comes despite significant foreign exchange support from the AfreximBank, totaling $2.25 billion, and efforts to settle outstanding forex obligations by the federal government.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has also implemented various strategies aimed at arresting the naira’s decline, yet the currency continues to lose ground.

As the naira depreciates further in the parallel market, the decline in forex turnover suggests a deepening foreign exchange crisis.

This situation poses a substantial challenge to the CBN’s intervention measures, calling for a reevaluation of strategies to stabilize the currency and mitigate the economic impact on Nigerians.