Military Recovers N2.6 Billion Stolen Crude Oil, Others

Troops stationed in the South-South region of Nigeria have successfully retrieved stolen crude oil and other related products worth N2.6 billion, as confirmed by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday.

According to DHQ, between January 27 and February 16, a significant amount of stolen crude oil measuring 3,282,250 litres, along with 224,050 litres of illegally refined AGO and 5,925 litres of DPK, were recovered by the troops.

The separate operations also led to the discovery and destruction of 131 dug-out pits, 67 illegal refining sites, and 125 storage tanks, Naija News understands.

Additionally, a total of 104 individuals suspected of involvement in oil theft were apprehended.

These details were outlined in a statement issued by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba.

The statement read: “In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of N2.6bn. Troops also arrested 104 perpetrators of oil theft.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 131 dugout pits, 70 boats, 125 storage tanks, 12 motorcycles, two tricycles and 12 vehicles.

“Other items recovered included 43 cooking ovens, 12 pump machines, 6 speedboats, one outboard engine, and 67 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 3,282,250 litres of stolen crude oil, 224,050 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 5,925 litres of DPK.”

The nation is presently facing a major problem of oil theft, which is having a considerable negative effect on economic growth, business prospects, and the profitability of oil companies.

As per the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, Ogbonnaya Orji, over N4.3tn worth of crude oil was stolen in 7,143 incidents of pipeline vandalism over a span of five years.

Additionally, Buba reported that a total of 254 terrorists were eliminated, while 264 were apprehended.

He said, “During the week under review, troops recorded the following: troops neutralised 254 and arrested 264 of them. Troops also rescued 73 kidnapped hostages.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 378 assorted weapons and 4,705 assorted ammunition. The breakdown as follows: 131 AK47 rifles, 2 FN rifles, 2 G3 rifle, 3 SMGs, 69 locally fabricated guns, 57 pump action guns, 7 pistols, 14 locally fabricated pistols, 5 revolver rifles, 4 revolver pistols, 45 Dane guns, 4 locally made single barrel, and 2 hand grenades, 7 RPG Launchers, one RPG bomb, one locally made double barrel gun, 17 dane gun double barrel and IEDs.

“Others are 2,444 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,712 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 80 rounds of 9mm ammo, 61 rounds of 5.45 x 39mm ammo, 6 rounds of 0.44-inch ammo, 415 live cartridges, 10 empty cases of cartridges, 11 magazines, 18 vehicles, 40 motorcycles, 74 mobile phones, 4 baofeng radios and the sum of N748,430.00 amongst other items.”