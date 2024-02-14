Step By Step To Check Your 2023 WAEC Result

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2023-Second series, have been released.

WAEC announced the development in a three-page press release on Tuesday evening, stating that candidates who sat for the examination conducted in Nigeria between Friday, October 27, 2023, and Wednesday, December 20, 2023, can now check their results on its portal.

The Head of the Public Affairs unit of the examination body, Moyosola Adesina, congratulated all candidates who sat for the examination and urged them to visit the WAEC official website to check their results with the necessary requirements.

Requirements To Check WAEC Result

WAEC examination number

Scratch card pin

Examination serial number

Examination year

Type of Examination

How To Check WAEC Result

Naija News reports that candidates who sat for the 2023 WASSCE private, can check their results through the internet by using the WAEC result-checking portal or through SMS (without the internet).

To Check WAEC Results Via SMS, Follow the steps below:

Type WAEC*ExamNo*PIN*ExamYear on your phone (as a single message).

Send to 32327.

You will receive a message instantly containing your WAEC statement of result.

Please note that Telcos charges would be applied.

To Check WAEC Results Online, Follow the instructions below: