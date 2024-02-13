Reps To Probe States’ FAAC Allocations, Utilisation

The House of Representatives has directed its relevant committee to look into how the states use and spend the additional funds they received from the Federal Account Allocation Committee.

Naija News reports that at a plenary session on Tuesday, the member representing Shomolu Federal Constituency in Lagos State, Ademorin Kuye, presented a motion under matters of urgent public significance, which was adopted.

When presenting the motion, Kuye pointed out that the removal of the fuel subsidy, the floating of the naira, and other economic measures implemented by the administration of President Bola Tinubu had resulted in a significant rise in the amount shared by the three levels of governments from the FAAC.

The legislator pointed out that the combined amount of N6.57 trillion received by state and local governments in 2023 more than doubled from N3.16 trillion in 2022.

“Most worried that state governors have brazenly refused to complement the Federal Government poverty amelioration efforts and are not driving the necessary economic transformation that will reduce citizen suffering in their respective states with the increased allocation at their disposal,” Kuye added.

After passing the motion, the House directed its Committees on Intergovernmental Affairs, National Planning and Economic Development, and Special Duties to investigate how the state is using the increased FAAC allocation and to report back to the House in four weeks with recommendations for additional legislative action.