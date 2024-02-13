DICON Resumes Arms, Ammunition Production

The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) has resumed production of arms and ammunition after suspending operations for years.

Naija News reports that the Director-General, Maj.-Gen. Aniedi Edet announced the declaration during his visit to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, in Jos on Tuesday.

The Directorate of Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) was established by the Federal Government in 1964.

Its primary purpose is to operate ordnance factories that manufacture and supply arms and ammunition.

Additionally, DICON is responsible for testing and recommending ordinance materials for use by the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security organizations.

The organization aims to utilize its excess capacity to support the development of local industries in the country.

The 24th director-general of the corporation stated that it is undergoing reforms to meet its statutory mandates.

Edet said, “DICON was established in 1964 and mandated to produce enough to meet the defence needs of the entire armed forces and other security agencies.

“Over the years, DICON has been doing its best to meet these needs, but people feel it should do more.

“We have resumed the production of ammunition, which has been stalled for some time. As we speak, we are churning out a good batch of 7.6 by 55mm rounds of ammunition.

“In January, DICON supplied about four million rounds of ammunition to the Nigerian Army, and it is assembling some range of weapons; these are very nice weapons that will enhance its operations.’’

Edet mentioned that the DICON Bill was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in November 2023.

This move would allow the construction of a military-industrial complex, with DICON as its hub.

“This will enable us to incorporate so many defence-related industries in Nigeria which have the potential and capability to meet the country’s defence needs.

“This simply means that DICON needs to build a robust partnership with relevant government agencies and organisations to achieve its mandate,’’ he said.

Edet praised the General Officer Commanding (GOC) and his troops for their efforts in addressing the various security challenges confronting Plateau and its other areas of operation.

In response, Gen. Abubakar expressed gratitude to Edet, stating that the visit would enhance troop morale in addressing existing security challenges. He suggested that Edet should explore the possibility of integrating the skills of illicit weapons manufacturers into productive activities within DICON.

Abubakar said, “In the last six months, we have mopped up more than 300 locally fabricated small and light weapons, including locally fabricated monitors, sub-machine guns and AK-47 rifles.

“The producers have been arrested and are undergoing investigations, but we believe that we can put these potentials into good use for national security.

“I will advise also that you critically look into the area of research and development.’’