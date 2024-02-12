Fubara Approves Promotion For Local Government Workers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has approved the promotion of local government workers in the state.

Naija News reports that the promotion comes with full financial benefits and was announced during a private meeting with principal officers of the 23 local government areas and the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

During the meeting, Governor Fubara approved the implementation of a N30,000.00 minimum wage for local government workers.

Additionally, the N35,000.00 wage award, which was approved by the Federal Government to help alleviate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal, was also approved for immediate implementation.

He acknowledged the inclusion of NULGE as a member of the Local Government Pensions Board, which is mandated by law.

Governor Fubara also mentioned the implementation of a consolidated salary structure for local government workers who retire at grade level 17.

Consequently, the Rivers State chapter of NULGE praised the Governor for the approvals. In a statement by the State President, Clifford Paul, NULGE pledged the support of local government workers to the administration of Governor Fubara.