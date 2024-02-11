Shettima Arrives Ivory Coast For AFCON 2023 Final (Video)

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Ivory Coast to witness the 2023 AFCON final between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire.

Shettima is leading the federal government delegation to cheer the Super Eagles to victory in the heavyweight clash against the host nation.

The Vice President will be representing President Bola Tinubu at the game in Abidjan, as confirmed in a press release by the Senior Special Assistant to Shettima on Media, Stanley Nkwocha.

The statement, released on Saturday, highlighted the Vice President’s role in representing President Tinubu at the semi-final showdown last week, a match that saw Nigeria triumph over South Africa.

He said, “Recognising the unifying power of football and the immense role the Super Eagles play in fostering national pride and unity, the President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, believes that Vice President Shettima’s presence at the finals alongside the delegation is a testament to the government’s unwavering support for the team and its dedication to their success.

“The Federal Government calls on all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to unite in support of the Super Eagles, and to raise their voices in encouragement, and create a wave of national pride that propels the team to glory.”

See the video of Shettima’s arrival.