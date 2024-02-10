Shettima, Not Tinubu, Will Be Present At AFCON Final

In a momentous announcement that has stirred the spirits of football enthusiasts across Nigeria, Vice President Kashim Shettima is set to spearhead a high-profile Federal Government delegation to the eagerly anticipated final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) this Sunday.

The Super Eagles, Nigeria’s beloved national team, are poised to battle it out against the hosts, Côte d’Ivoire, in what promises to be a riveting contest for the continental crown.

This development was made public on Saturday through a press release by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha.

The statement highlighted the Vice President’s role in representing President Bola Tinubu at the semi-final showdown last week, a match that saw Nigeria triumph over South Africa.

With high hopes and the nation’s support behind them, Shettima is making his way back to Abidjan, the scene of the final face-off, with the aim of witnessing the Super Eagles soar to victory.

He said, “Recognising the unifying power of football and the immense role the Super Eagles play in fostering national pride and unity, the President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, believes that Vice President Shettima’s presence at the finals alongside the delegation is a testament to the government’s unwavering support for the team and its dedication to their success.

“The Federal Government calls on all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to unite in support of the Super Eagles, and to raise their voices in encouragement, and create a wave of national pride that propels the team to glory.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 in penalties to reach the AFCON final. Nigeria will compete for a chance to add a fourth AFCON trophy to their history since 2013, when they last won the cup.