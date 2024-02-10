Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 10th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 10th February 2024.

The PUNCH: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared Margaret Emefiele, wife of a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and three others, wanted for money laundering.

The Guardian: Against the backdrop of recent protests in Kano and Niger states over the level of suffering Nigerians are currently experiencing, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and some other stakeholders have warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against joking with the development.

Vanguard: Nigeria’s real estate sector operators may be struggling between the devil and the deep sea as they joggle the impact of exchange rate volatility on their business. At the backdrop of the recent massive depreciation of the Naira Vanguard findings reveal that estate developers are likely to face more hurdles despite the dollarization of the elite class of their projects.

The Nation: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday cleared the way for the banks to sell foreign exchange at rates determined by them, as part of the strategy by the apex bank to stabilise the naira.

Daily Trust: The Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has declared wife of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, wanted. She was declared wanted alongside a CBN official, Eric Odoh, a businesswoman, Anita Omoile, and a Bureau De Change operator, Jonathan Omoile.

