Fatal US Plane Crash Leaves Two Dead

Tragedy struck when a small plane crashed onto a South Florida highway on Friday afternoon, claiming the lives of two passengers.

A spokesperson for the Naples Airport, Robin King, informed CBS that three individuals managed to exit the plane, as the Collier County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that there were five passengers aboard the flight.

FAA verified that a Bombardier Challenger 600, carrying five individuals, crashed on the highway near the city of Naples at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Naija News gathered that witnesses filmed the aircraft engulfed in flames and emitting smoke in video footage.

“Had a plane just land RIGHT in front of us on I-75,” the witness said after posting the video on social media.

The sheriff’s office reported that southbound lanes on Interstate 75 were closed at mile marker 111, while northbound lanes were closed at the 105-mile markers.

The department is providing assistance with traffic management and closures.

The FAA stated that both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board would conduct an investigation into the incident.