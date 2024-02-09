Abuja To Experience Six-Hour Blackout On Saturday (See Reason)

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that some areas in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), will experience six hours of total blackout on Saturday, 10th February, 2024.

The TCN, in a statement on Friday by its spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, explained that the blackout is to enable the commission’s maintenance crew to carry out a scheduled annual preventive maintenance on its 132kV line 1 at both Gwagwalada and Apo Transmission Substations.

Mbah added that the exercise would affect the 132/33kV Kukwaba Transmission Substation for six hours on Saturday while the maintenance holds between 9am and 3pm.

The statement identified areas to be affected to include parts of Lokogoma, Kabusa Garden, TradeMore, Pyakasa, Aherita, Chika, Games Village, Stadium, Wuye, Utako, Life Camp and Idu.

The TCN spokesperson apologized in advance to residents of the affected areas, saying the power supply would be restored as soon as the maintenance work is completed.

The TCN Gwagwalada-Kukwaba-Apo 132KV Transmission Line 1 in the Abuja axis was attacked by suspected vandals In December.

The vandalism of the line was said to have taken place at night when the bulk power supply on the line was cut off, necessitating an early morning investigation by TCN linesmen, who discovered a vandalised portion of the line route between Tower 23 and Tower 25.