Veteran Actor, Jimi Solanke Is Dead

A popular Nigerian folk singer and veteran actor, Jimi Solanke, has been pronounced dead.

Naija News gathered that Solanke, popularly known as Uncle Jimi, was said to have died on Monday morning at the age of 81 in Ogun State.

The lawmaker representing Remo North State Constituency at the Ogun State House of Assembly, Dickson Awolaja, confirmed the death of the veteran actor to Punch.

He said the legendary poet and playwright was said to have been in and out of hospital from December until he died today.

Awolaja said Solanke died while being rushed from his country home at Ipara Remo in Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan when he succumbed to the cold hands of death.

He said “I got wind of the demise of Pa Jimi Solanke not long ago. His death is no doubt another big loss to us in Remo North and Ogun State as a whole given his worthy contributions to the development of our dear nation. May his soul rest in peace”.

Solanke is known for Kongi’s Harvest, Sango, Shadow Parties, and many more.