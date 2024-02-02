DSS Sends Warning To Electorates Ahead Of Saturday Bye-elections

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a strong warning to electorates ahead of Saturday by-election across states.

Naija News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct the elections to fill vacant political seats across 26 out of the 36 states of the federation.

These states include Ebonyi, Yobe, Kebbi, Lagos, Ondo, Taraba, Benue, Borno, Kaduna, Plateau, and Akwa Ibom.

Additionally, the elections will take place in Anambra, Cross River, Delta, Enugu, Jigawa, Katsina, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

In a statement, however, released on Friday, the DSS pleaded for peaceful conduct during the civic exercise.

The nation’s secret police emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and urged both voters and political parties to refrain from engaging in any activities that could lead to a disruption of law and order.

The statement reads: “The service wishes to call on the electorate and participating political parties in the 3rd February 2024 re-run and bye-elections to be of good conduct during and after the exercises in the affected states.

“In this regard, the Service tasks the contending parties to shun all acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

“Also, politicians and their supporters must strive to adhere to the electoral act and procedure.”

Furthermore, the service reiterates its commitment to collaborating with INEC, as well as other security agencies, in order to facilitate a seamless exercise.

It said it becomes imperative that the media, civil organisations, and public commentators also refrain from engaging in divisive actions or spreading false narratives that can potentially disrupt our nation’s peace and harmony.

“It is inarguable that it is only if there is a livable country that individuals, groups or corporate bodies can pursue and realise their legitimate businesses and ambitions,” the statement added.

Story continues below advertisement

The service, however, said it would not hesitate to bring anyone found wanting to face the full wrath of the law.