Why We Are Demanding N400,000 As New Minimum Wage – Labour Union

The Labour Union has proposed a minimum wage of $300 (N436,500) for Nigerian workers ahead of negotiations on the new national minimum wage.

The Chairman, Trade Union Side, Joint Meeting of the National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), Comrade Benjamin Anthony made this proposal at the 2023 meetings of the Separate and Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council held in Goshen City, Nasarawa State, on Tuesday.

The Union lamented that the high cost of living has made the current minimum wage of N30,000 unsustainable for Nigerians.

He noted that the fall in the value of the naira has made it necessary to increase workers wage.

Anthony, who was represented by the Secretary of the Union, Comrade Boma Mohammed also condemned the recent delays in the payment of salaries by the Federal Government to workers, saying the trend must be stopped.

He said, “In light of the above, Labour has proposed a Living Wage of $300 (N436,500) for Nigerian Workers. This is due to the fall in the value of our currency, today if you carry N100,000 to the market you will come back with a leather bag of items.

We call on Government to immediately pay the arrears of the N35,000 wage award along with the current and expedited action on the process of getting a new living wage to bring succour to the working class people.”