Oshiomhole, Others In Aso Rock As FG Meet Labour Leaders

Organised Labour representatives are currently in talks with Federal Government officials at the State House in Abuja, following the announcement of changes to fuel prices and the removal of fuel subsidies.

Leading the organised labour delegation are the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Comrade Festus Osifo.

The meeting is taking place in the conference room of the Chief of Staff to the President.

Notable attendees include former NLC President and past governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari.

This crucial dialogue comes on the heels of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s announcement that fuel subsidies have been terminated and the NNPC introduction of new prices for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Labour Union rejected the increment of fuel price by the NNPC, which has stirred reaction across the country.