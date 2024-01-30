My Uncle Sexually Harassed Me As A Teenager – Nollywood Actress

Nollywood actress Osoba Temitope has disclosed that she was sexually harassed by an uncle as a teenager.

The actress revealed that the experience left her deeply traumatised.

She shared the incident during an interview with actress Biola Bayo on her Talkshow, ‘Talk to B’.

She explained that things became worse for her when her uncle started harassing her sexually.

Temitope also spoke about her recent battle with depression.

She lamented that she could not meet her financial needs because people stopped calling her for work.

The actress stated that it became hard to maintain her personal hygiene as she found it hard to take her bath, eat and brush her teeth.

According to her, “My grandmother came one day and arrested me, so I decided not to stay with her anymore. So I started living with my uncle and he started making some advances towards me, trying to harass me sexually. And I told myself, I couldn’t go through this again.

Story continues below advertisement

“I suffered from depression after things became difficult for me, I couldn’t meet my needs because people are not calling me for work. I stopped functioning, I no longer take my bath, I can’t eat, brush and all.”