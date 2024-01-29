Uzodinma Reacts To Relocation Of FAAN, CBN Departments To Lagos

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has backed the planned relocation of the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Lagos.

Uzodinma is the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and the chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum.

Naija News reports that the move by the Federal Government to relocate FAAN headquarters and some units of the apex bank to the commercial hub of the nation had triggered controversies.

While a cross-section of Nigerians backed the relocation, others, particularly some Northern groups and elites, have kicked against the move.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV on Sunday, Governor Uzodinma said the decision for the relocation has some economic benefits.

Uzodinma said moving the operations department of FAAN to Lagos to supervise airlines makes economic sense, and there is absolutely nothing bad with the move.

He said: “I listened to Ali Ndume, I listened to the Northern Senators’ Forum, I listened to the Emir of Kano. You can see the preponderance of opinions.

“And then the majority opinion is that merit should be the driving criterion for decision-making in the country.

“The main aviation hub is in Lagos and if the operation’s department is sent to Lagos to be able to manage aviation operations effectively, I have not seen any ill in it.“