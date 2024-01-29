Russia Emboldening Niger, Mali And Burkina Faso To Weaken ECOWAS – Former Minister Reveals

Former Nigerian minister of Foreign Affairs, Bolaji Akinyemi, has alleged the involvement of Russia in the exit of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc.

While appearing on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Monday, the former minister alleged that Russia was emboldening the three nations to break up ECOWAS.

Akinyemi suggested that Russia was backing the three nations to divide ECOWAS as part of its plans to weaken Western influence in the continent.

“I see the hand of Russia in this, i think Russia is emboldening these three countries to breakup ECOWAS as part of the attempt to weaken the western influence in this part of the world, and yet Russia has not shown that it has the capability to help these three countries to combat the jihadist , the ISIS who are running wild in the sahel,” he said.

Naija News had earlier reported that Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso on Sunday, in a joint statement, announced that they were pulling out of the West African bloc.

The development came amid escalating tensions between the regional bloc and the three Sahel nations, particularly following the military coup in Niger.

The move to form a counterforce against ECOWAS was considered after the overthrow of Niger’s democratically elected government, leading to heightened regional political friction.

ECOWAS, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, had issued a threat of military action if the Niger junta failed to transfer power to a civilian government.

However, the regime in Niger, backed by Mali and Burkina Faso, resisted these pressures, vowing to defend their positions.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger declared their decision to exit ECOWAS, describing it as a sovereign act.