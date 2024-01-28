Kogi: Navy Arrests Retired Soldier With 400kg Hemp

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Lugard, based in Lokoja, has successfully apprehended a retired army corporal, Denis Foukorighe, and a civilian, Paul Obor, with over 400 kilograms of a substance suspected to be hemp.

The arrest, which took place along the Ajaokuta-Lokoja Road in Kogi State, has led to the handover of the suspects and the illicit substance to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Commodore Ugochukwu Ajulu, the Commander of NNS Lugard Lokoja, revealed that the suspects, both natives of Benue State, were intercepted on Tuesday during a routine check operation.

They were found transporting the suspected hemp in a Honda Accord saloon car from Edo State to Garki, Abuja, purportedly for commercial purposes.

In a statement, Commodore Ajulu said, “We are here at NNS Lugard Lokoja to hand over the two culprits and the illicit substances weighing over 400kg including a Honda saloon car to NDLEA officials for onward prosecution in the law court.”

He emphasized the active role of naval checkpoints in Kogi, aligning with the directives of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

Upon receiving the suspects, Superintendent of Narcotics Olorunfemi Abolarinwa, the officer-in-charge of Strike Force at the NDLEA Kogi State Command, assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted.

He stated that the suspects would face prosecution as part of the agency’s efforts to deter others from similar criminal activities.