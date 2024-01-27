Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 27th January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 26th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1415 and sell at N1425 on Friday 26th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1415 Selling Rate N1425

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 886 Selling Rate 887

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has broadened its investigation into forex allocations, now encompassing scrutiny of certain foreign firms that operate within Nigeria.

Recent discoveries revealed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently investigating the allocation of a minimum of $347 billion to companies in Nigeria between January 2014 and June 2023.

Nevertheless, an analysis of Central Bank of Nigeria data conducted on Wednesday revealed that both local and foreign companies in Nigeria received a minimum of $347.49 billion from Apex Bank to fulfil their foreign exchange requirements and obligations within the 10-year period.

This data, found in the sectoral utilization of the CBN’s forex data, provides insights into how foreign exchange is allocated and utilized across various sectors or industries of the economy.

This development unfolds in the context of the EFCC’s investigation into forex allocations to Dangote Group and 51 other companies during the tenure of the immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.