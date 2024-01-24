Video: Mayhem Break Loose In Federal Teaching Hospital As Men Attack Doctors, Workers Over Death Of Patient

A medical doctor at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, has revealed that some men stormed the hospital on Tuesday over the death of a patient.

Sharing a video of the incident on his X handle, the medical practitioner, k_f2d, claimed that the men, who were led by an unnamed political leader, demanded to see the doctors on duty after arriving at the hospital.

In one of the videos, about three people were seen struggling with a gun as shots were also heard.

In his caption, the doctor wrote, “My team was called to the A&E to review a new patient. A group of men in kaftan broke through the gate and started demanding for the doctors on duty.

“Apparently, they lost a patient. And they came for the doctors. One of them, I learnt, is a political leader.

“I was looking at them, confused, because I don’t even know the patient in question. Next thing I know, the leader stoned his phones at me. We were just three doctors there. We stood up from there and went inside.

“They broke into the room where we were, held me and my male colleague, almost tearing our shirts. I was too confused to speak. They were so many. We managed to break away from the A&E and left to another ward.

“These men started destroying things in the A&E, beating any worker they saw, nurses, doctors, security.

“The CSO came at them with a gun, as they had become really violent. They wrestled the gun from the man, with several shots released during the struggle.

“The hospital gate was locked. We are currently hiding in different locations in the hospital. I was able to record this in the midst of the chaos. This is happening at Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja.”

