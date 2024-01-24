Tell Women On Their Period To Stop Paying Tithe And Offerings In Your Church – Chika Lann Knocks Pastor Ebuka Obi

Nigerian filmmaker, actress, and former model, Chike Lann has knocked the founder of Zion Ministry, evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi over his comments on female preachers.

Naija News understands that earlier in the week, Obi had condemned prophetess who lay their hands on men while on their monthly period.

The clergyman insisted that a woman has no right to lay her hands on a man while menstruating.

He opined that women who carry out such an act have evil spirits in them.

Obi’s statement was greeted with various reactions, with some people slamming him for his comments.

Sharing her thoughts on the preacher’s submission, Lann took to Instagram to ask the preacher if he would reject offerings and tithes from women in his church who were menstruating, hinting at the fact that he would probably still accept the offering.

The video of her sharing her objections was captioned “Bia Ebuka Obi…

“The Gift of God knows no Gender.

“Who are you to make mockery of God’s own Creation?… The Feminine Energy is very Powerful.

“It is the Energy of Life. Women are the Source of Creation.

“Well, I don’t blame you.. Na imported religions dey cause this nonsense.

“Most people are now living like Motherless Souls because they have forgotten the ways of our Ancestors.”

Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye’s Prophecy To Members As RCCG Deletes ‘Controversial’ Video

Meanwhile, The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has come under heavy criticism online over a prophecy to members that some netizens considered controversial.

In the video making the rounds online, the clergy declared that colleagues of everyone at the service would come asking them for food and refreshments.

He added that even in their respective families, they would become the ones that people would come to ask for things.

However, the video, which was first shared on Pastor Adebye’s handle, was subsequently deleted, and it sparked reactions from Nigerians.

@prayz027 wrote: “RCCG were so quick to delete this video. But why?”

@FS_Yusuf_ wrote: “Una no gree for RCCG; dem don kuku delete the tweet.”

@__communicator_ wrote: “See the kind of prayer that Pastor E. A Adeboye of RCCG makes in 2024.”

@IamThatNaijaGuy wrote: “RCCG posted this and deleted it thereafter. How does a man of God, even make this kind of prayer? So they are happy seeing others come to beg for food. Nawa oo”

@ogechikero wrote: “That RCCG video is one of the things wrong with Christianity. How can people shout AMEN to a prophecy about “your colleagues coming to you for food”? So God is not for your colleagues????”

@Emmybosscfr wrote: “This is the reason RCCG is trending. Imagine having a full family as a congregation?”

@TrendingEx wrote: “RCCG is trending because of this video and post they made and quickly deleted when the cooking started. In the post, Pastor Adeboye prayed that “Your colleagues will beg you for food” and his congregation screamed AMEN.”

@AGINAS wrote: “Adeboye is a wicked and mean Pastor. He wants people begging like dogs. This is not the mind of God. My friends, Colleagues and family will not beg. As God blesses me, he will bless them. RCCG is a demonic coven.”