Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 24th January 2024

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 23rd January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1360 and sell at N1365 on Tuesday 23rd January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 913 Selling Rate 914

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria’s currency, the Naira, gained some value back against the US Dollar in the parallel market on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Naija News understands that Naira was exchanged at the rate of N1,350 per dollar compared to N1,370 per dollar last week.

On the other hand, in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the naira depreciated to N925.34 per dollar.

According to data from Financial Markets Dealers Quotation (FMDQ), the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM increased to N925.34 per dollar from N902.45 per dollar over the weekend, resulting in a depreciation of N22.89 for the naira.

As a result, the gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates narrowed to N397.92 per dollar yesterday from N467.55 per dollar last weekend.