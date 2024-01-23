U.S. Secretary Of State, Blinken To Arrive Nigeria Today

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, is set to arrive in Nigeria today.

Naija News reports that Biden’s visit is the highest-ranking official from the Biden administration to visit since the May 29 elections that brought President Bola Tinubu into office.

During his visit, Blinken is scheduled to meet with President Tinubu and other key government officials.

The State Department disclosed that Blinken’s African tour will include stops in Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and Angola, focusing on discussions related to regional security, conflict prevention, democracy promotion, and trade.

The visit aims to underscore the Biden administration’s commitment to partnership with Africa, addressing issues like climate, economic investment, and food and health.

Meanwhile, Bliken, on Monday, said the US is committed to deeper relations with Africa despite global crises as he opened a four-country tour of the continent

Speaking in Cape Verde, Blinken nonetheless quoted Biden as he vowed, “We are all in when it comes to Africa.

“Our futures are linked, our prosperity is linked, and African voices increasingly are shaping, animating and leading the global conversation.

“The United States is committed to deepening, strengthening and broadening partnerships across Africa.”