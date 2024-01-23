NSCDC Abuja Command To Activate Intelligence Architecture Against Kidnappers

In order to address the current security issues in the Federal Capital Territory, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Olusola Odumosu, has directed officers of the Command to activate the intelligence architecture.

Speaking to the Command personnel in light of the current security situation in Abuja, Odumosu suggested that intelligence resources be used to make the city more unbearable for criminals.

Odumosu said: “The criminals are not ghosts, they are members of the various communities we live in. We must therefore intensify efforts by fully activating our intelligence architecture to identify them and ensure they are brought to book.”

Naija News reports that Odumosu bemoaned the increase of bandits, particularly in the outlying regions and hinterlands of the Federal Capital Territory. He claimed that the porous borders they shared with Nasarawa, Kaduna, and Niger had intensified their operations.

Odumosu stated that all hands must be on deck to overcome the obstacles. He also urged his staff to work more closely with the public in order to share the information required to end the war against criminals.

He said, “While our war against vandals is ongoing, we must beam our searchlight on the issue of kidnapping that has become the order of the day in FCT.

“We must work closely with FCT residents at all levels to get credible information and real-time intelligence, which is the key to any successful intervention. Without information to work with, there is little or nothing the security agencies can do. We must, therefore, do all we can to bring an end to insecurity by harnessing our areas of strength and using credible intelligence as a tool.”