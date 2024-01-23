Minimum Wage Requires Unified Collective Effort – Ajaero

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has emphasized that negotiating and implementing a new national minimum wage constitutes a collective struggle involving all, not solely organized labour.

The President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, made this statement during the “International Lenin Centenary” Conference held on Monday in Abuja.

Ajaero asserted that the sole means of breaking free from oppression and exploitation is by fostering collective power through unity.

He emphasized that this approach would also contribute to establishing robust resistance against perceived forces working to obstruct any opportunity for societal change.

Ajaero stressed the importance of viewing the upcoming negotiation for the national minimum wage not merely as a battle for the NLC and TUC but as a collective struggle that involves everyone.

“I request that we all join hands together from the beginning of the negotiation to the end of it and to its ultimate implementation.

“This is so that we can overcome those who have already made up their minds to pay Nigerians a starvation wage.

“We seek for a Living Wage and it is only when we work together as comrades that we can achieve this.

“Comrades, remember, when we stand alone, our chances are slim, but when we stand together, we can achieve our collective interests,” he said.

The NLC president, however, highlighted the necessity for a collective political re-strategizing to avoid the errors made since 1999.

He emphasized the importance of enhancing vigilance to comprehend the connection between workplace complexities and the various manifestations of class exploitation and subjugation in the broader society.

“How can we change our nation if we remain deeply divided unfortunately believing in the narrative and propaganda manufactured by our oppressors?

“How can we change our nation if we do not speak with one voice and act with one purpose as a group that is holding the wrong end of the stick at all times?

“I ask why have we found it difficult to work together under one political umbrella to project our ideals, build it and use it to creatively take over the reins of power in our nation?

“This celebration offers us the singular opportunity to rethink our political strategy as a class and make it more practical to avoid the mistakes we have made since 1999,” he said.

Ajaero inquired, “Therefore, today I ask: Are there men and women here who are willing to tread the same path Lenin followed?”

“Are there comrades here who are not workers in the classical sense but understand that our interests are the same?

“Have they made up their minds to join the struggle for a better Nigeria, which must begin by enthroning equity in our world of work?

“In the spirit of Leninism, I invite you to join us. In remembrance of this great framework, I invite all men and women who are prepared to be beaten for the sake of workers and the poor among others” he said.

Ajaero remarked that the celebration would be futile unless everyone rises, resolves to work together with determination, and strives to make a difference in the nation.

He also appealed for meaningful contributions that could contribute to creating a more just and equitable world.