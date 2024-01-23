Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 23rd January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 22nd January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1355 and sell at N1360 on Monday 22nd January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 890 Selling Rate 891

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

A billionaire investor and chairman of Geregu Power, Femi Otedola has bought an undisclosed number of shares in Dangote cement.

A source confirmed the development to The Cable on Friday.

Dangote Cement is a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, the conglomerate largely owned by Africa’s richest person, Aliko Dangote.

Naija News understands that between Monday to Friday, Dangote Cement’s share price skyrocketed by 53.9 percent, compared to a year-to-date appreciation of 68.42 percent.

The share value rose from N350 per unit to N538.8 within a week, on the back of increased demand for the company’s shares.