Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 21st January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 20th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1345 and sell at N1350 on Saturday 20th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1345 Selling Rate N1350

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 890 Selling Rate 891

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has revealed that the pump price of fuel increased by 225.85 percent to N671.86 per litre in December 2023, up from N206.19 in December 2022.

Naija News reports that the statistic bureau disclosed this in its premium motor spirit (Petrol) price watch for December 2023, stating that the N671.86 price was a 3.53 percent increase from the N648.93 sold in November.

According to the statistics bureau, petrol sold at the highest price in Ogun state, at N776.54, with Taraba and Adamawa following closely with pump prices of N760.00 and N745.71, respectively.

The report read, “The average retail price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) for December 2023 was N671.86, indicating a 225.85% increase when compared to the value recorded in December 2022 (N206.19). Likewise, comparing the average price value with the previous month (.i.e. November 2023), the average retail price increased by 3.53% from N648.93. On State profile analysis, Ogun State had the highest average retail price for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol), at N776.54, Taraba and Adamawa States were next, with N760.00 and N745.71, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

“On the other side, Kano, Lagos and Borno States had the lowest average retail prices for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol), at N602.78, N612.72 and N622.71 respectively. Lastly, on the Zonal profile, the North East Zone had the highest average retail price of N699.82, while the North Central Zone had the lowest price of N657.69.”