Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 20th January 2024

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1350 and sell at N1360 on Friday 19th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 890 Selling Rate 891

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed around $2 billion across multiple sectors, such as manufacturing, aviation, and petroleum, to address the backlog of outstanding foreign exchange liabilities.

Additionally, the apex bank stated that it has successfully settled the complete liabilities of 14 banks and initiated settlements with foreign airlines.

In Abuja on Wednesday, the Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department at the CBN, Hakama Sidi Ali, revealed that the bank had initiated an independent forensic review by a reputable firm.

Sidi Ali also mentioned that the payment process for the forex backlog related to eligible transactions had commenced.