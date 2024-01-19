AFCON: Tanzania Sacks Head Coach Just One Week Into Tournament

The Tanzania Football Federation has dismissed Tanzania coach, Adel Amrouche after receiving an eight-match ban and a $10,000 fine from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Algerian coach faced disciplinary action due to comments he made following Tanzania’s 3-0 defeat against Morocco in their initial match.

Consequently, the Tanzania Football Federation announced on Friday that Amrouche would be replaced by Hemed Morocco, who will serve as the interim coach.

“In another step, the Executive Committee of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has suspended Coach Adel Amrouche.

“As a result of that decision, Hemed Morocco has been appointed as Acting Coach, and he will be assisted by Juma Mgunda,” the statement read.

Amruche had raised doubts about Morocco’s impact on the game and hinted that North Africans may exert influence in the appointment of referees for their matches.

“Morocco determines everything in African football, they also choose their referees. We remain spectators because they determine everything,” he said

Tanzania is set to face former champions Zambia in their second Group F match on Sunday at 6 pm.

In their AFCON Group F campaign opener, Morocco secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over a 10-man Tanzania in San Pedro on Wednesday.