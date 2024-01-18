Police Engage Criminals In Heavy Gunfire, Rescue Man Kidnapped In Abuja

Operatives of the Nigerian Police have rescued an Abuja resident identified as Segun Akinyemi after a hot exchange of gunfire between the police operatives and the man’s kidnappers.

It was gathered that the Police operatives attached to Kawo Divisional Headquarters, Kaduna, had earlier on Thursday, January 18, received a distress call about the abduction of Akinyemi, who was kidnapped in Abuja just as he was driving out of his house.

The Police later got information that the kidnappers were taking Akinyemi from Abuja to Kano State.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna State, ASP Mansir Hassan, the operatives were later alerted that the kidnappers were transiting through Kaduna, which made the Police mobilize, intercept, and engage the culprits who were on their way to Kano.

He narrated that during the confrontation between the Police operatives and the kidnappers, there was a heavy exchange of gunfire and one of the kidnappers, identified as 28-year-old Chinaza Philip of Life Camp Abuja, was arrested while others escaped.

Akinyemi was, however, rescued from his abductors.

“The Operatives, at about 0010 hours, blocked a grey Toyota Hilux van with registration number Abuja RBC 90 DC, carrying four passengers, the driver inclusive, suspected to be the vehicle conveying the kidnappers and their victim.”

“On sensing danger and in an effort to escape, one of the kidnappers fired at the Policemen, and they responded accordingly. In the resulting gun duel, the victim, a certain Segun Akinyemi of block 10, flat 2 FCDA quarters Area 3 Garki, Abuja, was rescued, and one of the kidnappers, a 28-year-old Chinaza Philip of Life Camp Abuja, was arrested,” Hassan said.

He said the three escaped suspects were; Chidibere Nwodibo of Life Camp, Abuja, one Auwal surname unknown, and the gang leader whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

The police added that the escaped suspects are being trailed, while the vehicle belonging to the victim, two Retay G17 model pistols, one Beretta pistol, ten 9mm P.A.K ammunitions, and five 9mm special ammunition were recovered from the kidnappers.

Hassan said preliminary inquiries revealed that the victim was abducted on January 17, 2024, by the kidnappers just when he was leaving his home.

The Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, CP A.D Ali, while commending the Operatives for the brave feat, still tasked them to continuously go after criminal elements in the State.

He called on the members of the public to avail themselves of security agencies’ hotlines for any distress call requiring a prompt response.