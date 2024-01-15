Tinubu, Governors Mark 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day

In a solemn and dignified ceremony, President Bola Tinubu, alongside leaders of the National Assembly, the armed forces, and other critical stakeholders, paid tribute to Nigeria’s fallen heroes at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, National Cenotaph in Abuja on Monday.

This event marked the climax of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day activities, which began with the launch of the Remembrance Day Emblem last October.

Prominent attendees included the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; and the Chief Justice of the Federation, Olukayode Ariwoola, among others.

The ceremony featured Christian and Muslim prayers for the souls of the departed heroes, followed by a minute of silence in their honour.

President Tinubu led the wreath-laying ceremony, a poignant gesture of remembrance and respect.

He was followed by other key figures, including the Senate President, Speaker of the House, CJN, Minister of the FCT, Minister of State for Defence, and the Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps in Nigeria.

Service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police also took turns laying wreaths at the monument.

The ceremony included the firing of ceremonial volleys by armed soldiers, a traditional act in military commemorations.

Following the wreath-laying, President Tinubu signed the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration register and released white pigeons, symbolizing peace.

Simultaneously, commemorative events took place across the country.

In Kaduna State, Governor Uba Sani, Deputy Governor Hadiza Balarabe, and members of the State Executive Council attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

Taraba State saw Governor Kefas Agbu lead a similar tribute at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, while Governor Godwin Obaseki inspected a guard of honor at the cenotaph in Benin City, Edo State.