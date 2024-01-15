S’Court Hears Nasarawa Governorship Appeal Tuesday

The appeal against the Nasarawa state governorship election will be heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Naija News recalls that the state election tribunal had sacked Governor Abdullahi Sule and proclaimed PDP candidate David Ombugadu the victor of the March 18, 2023 election.

In a two-to-one split judgment, the tribunal presided over by Ezekiel Ajayi ruled that the PDP candidate had provided evidence to support his allegation that Sule had benefited from manipulation of the poll results.

However, the Court of Appeal upheld Sule’s reinstatement and declared that the tribunal had erroneously depended on the testimony of eight PDP witnesses, whose sworn declarations had not been front-loaded with the petition.

Ombugadu, unhappy with the appellate court ruling, appealed the judgment at the apex court.

However, the state’s branch of the Peoples Democratic Party Youth wing has demanded justice and equity in the Supreme Court appeal.

In a statement released on Monday, the youth leader Sani Mohammed praised the Supreme Court’s rulings on appeals related to the 2023 governorship elections thus far and urged the court to uphold justice in the state appeal.

He also praised President Bola Tinubu for refraining from meddling in judicial matters.

Mohammed said, “We commend our president, Bola Tinubu, for not interfering with the judiciary and secondly we want to call all the supreme court judges to do justice, especially in this Nasarawa case.

“Whoever won on March 18, 2023, let them give victory to the owner of the mandate and that is why we are here. We also call on our people to be law-abiding, we don’t want any distraction in Nasarawa state, and we don’t want any trouble in Nasarawa state. Our own, what we are looking for is our victory and by the grace of God Ombugadu will become the governor of Nasarawa state.

“I am fully satisfied with supreme court judgements so far, especially in Kano and Plateau states want to commend the Supreme Court for doing that and I want them to replicate such a decision in Nasarawa state by the grace of God.”