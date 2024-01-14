Shake Up As President Tinubu Approves Redeployment, Posting Of 24 Permanent Secretaries (Full List)

President Bola Tinubu has approved the posting and redeployment of twenty-four permanent secretaries across various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government.

Naija News understands the posting and redeployments affect some incumbent permanent secretaries, while the President also approved the distribution of new portfolios to five of the permanent secretaries, who were appointed in November last year.

The action of the President is said to be part of the process of rebooting government activities.

According to a report monitored on This Day, Dr. Evelyn Ngige, was redeployed from Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to midwife two portfolios – the newly created Federal Ministry of Arts and Culture and Creative Economy, and Federal Ministry of Tourism.

Dr. Magdalene Ajani was redeployed from the Transportation Ministry to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Ajani will replace the incumbent Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr. Olusade Adesola, who is proceeding on retirement from the service. Ajani, who resumed duties in 2020, will now be replaced by Mr. Oloruntola Olufemi, who was moved from the Service Policies and Strategies Office (SPSO) OHCSF.

Jafiya Lydia Shehu, was redeployed from Common Service Office (CSO), OHCSF to the Federal Ministry of Finance.

James Sule, was also redeployed from the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Yakubu Adam Kofamata was moved from the Federal Civil Service Commission to the Federal Ministry of Power.

The five permanent secretaries appointed last year, who were just given portfolios include: Rimi Nura Abba, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and Ella Nicholas Agbo, who moves to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Watti Tinuke takes over from Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar as the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Sports and Development.

Ahmed Dunoma Umar is assigned to the Federal Ministry of Youth.

Ndayako Aishetu Gogo is the new Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior.

Three other new permanent secretaries yet to be assigned portfolios are: Adeoye Ayodeji, Bako Deborah Odoh and Omachi Omenka.