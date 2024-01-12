DSS Speaks On Arresting Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Aisha Ahmad

The Department of State Security (DSS) has denied social media reports that former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of Financial System Stability, Aisha Ahmad, was arrested.

Naija News reports that the social media was awash with reports that Aisha Ahmad was arrested and detained by the DSS over the alleged fraudulent acquisition of shares in some Nigerian banks.

The reports claimed that Ahmad was fingered in the shares acquisition in Polaris Bank, Titan Bank/Union Bank, including the sum of $300 million to complete the acquisition of Union Bank which was raised by Titan Bank.

But in a short statement via its X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, the DSS said it did not arrest Ahmad or any former or present CBN official in the lst 48 hours.

“The DSS did not, in the last 48 hours, arrest any former or present official of the CBN”, it said.