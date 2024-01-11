Terrorists Capture UN Helicopter With Eight Passengers In Somalia

A United Nations helicopter with eight passengers on board has been seized by the terrorist group al-Shabaab after making an emergency landing in an area controlled by the group.

UN Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, made this disclosure on Wednesday, as reported by CNN.

Describing the helicopter’s capture, the United Nations (UN) reported that it experienced an emergency landing in Somalia’s Galmudug region due to a mechanical problem.

The region is under the control of an al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group, as stated by the Somali National News Agency (SONNA).

According to SONNA, the helicopter’s occupants are foreign nationals, and efforts are being made to rescue them.

The UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) stated that the helicopter was engaged in an air medical evacuation, promising additional details as they become accessible.

The event occurred a few weeks after the death of Maalim Ayman, a high-ranking leader of the al-Shabaab militant group. He was killed on December 17 through a joint military operation involving Somali and US forces operating in both Somalia and Kenya.