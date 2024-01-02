Three Suspected Attackers Of Chris Uba Killed – Police

The Anambra State Police Command successfully eliminated three individuals belonging to an armed criminal gang that assaulted the convoy of a prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chris Uba.

On December 28, 2023, during the onslaught orchestrated by the assailants, two members of the Enugu State Command’s police force lost their lives in Uga, located in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

In an interview with reporters, Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, affirmed the successful operation and reported the rescue of a 51-year-old kidnap victim.

He reassured the public that an extensive manhunt was underway to apprehend the remaining members of the gang, emphasizing that criminals would find no refuge.

He said: “Since the attack at Uga, the gang has been under close surveillance. But what held the police back was to avoid unintended casualties, as this is the season of merrymaking.

“The police struck immediately the gang was isolated from the innocent public somewhere around Ogboji, in Orumba South Local Government.

“Three members of the gang were killed, four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered and defused.

“In addition, two pump action guns and 16 live cartridges were recovered as well as one Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

“A 51-year-old kidnap victim was rescued.“