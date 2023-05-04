Popular Veteran Nigerian Singer Is Dead

Veteran Nigerian singer, Chris Mba, who gained popularity in the 1980s, has reportedly died.

The singer’s management, Premier Music through its general manager, Michael Odiong confirmed the news of his death on Wednesday around 6 pm at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The musician until his sudden death battled a heart-related disease for several years.

Loved by many for his jerry curl, Chris had hits like ‘Funky Situation’, ‘Baby Don’t Cry’, ‘Making My Way’ and ‘Love Everlasting’.

Chris Uba’s health issues were brought to public notice in 2019 when journalist Azuka Jebose raised the alarm saying that he was down with heart disease and urgently needed financial assistance.

Mr Jebose said the singer sent him a distress message on WhatsApp seeking financial assistance to help pay for treatment at LUTH.

“Jebose this is a serious health challenge for me and my family. Please, my brother, help me. We buy drugs every day and a hospital bed costs N50k,” he was quoted as saying.

Chris was also in the news in June 2018 following a 17-year-old suit he pressed against Nigerian Breweries after he sustained a serious eye injury in 2000 after he was horsewhipped at NB Plc’s Star Mega Jam staged at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

He subsequently pressed charges against the company in 2001 at the High Court sitting in Enugu which returned a verdict in his favour, prompting an appeal.

The singer was eventually awarded N3,478,718.50 against NB Plc.