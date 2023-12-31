Lightning Killed 16 Members Of My Family On My Wedding Day – Groom

Lightning has killed sixteen people on their way to a wedding in the South Asian country of Bangladesh.

According to BBC, the groom, Mamun, revealed that his family were on their way to join him, but a heavy storm began to strike on their way, forcing them to pull over their boat as they decided to take shelter under a tin shed on the riverbank.

Unfortunately, they were hit by lightning under the shed, killing 16 of Mamun’s family members.

Mamun is speaking for the first time about the incident, which happened in August 2021.

He said, “Some people were hugging the bodies.

“The injured were crying out in pain… children were screaming. I was at a loss. I could not even decide who I should go to first.”

The 21-year-old lost his father, grandparents, cousins, uncles and aunts on that fateful day, while his mother survived the lightning attack because she was not on the ill-fated boat.

Lightning strikes are a frequent occurrence in Bangladesh and have been linked to the effects of climate change.

According to the United Nations, an average of 300 people are killed by lightning every year.

“Global warming, environmental changes, living patterns are all factors for the increasing death toll due to lightning,” Md Mijanur Rahman, the director general of Bangladesh’s disaster management division, told the BBC.