Reactions Trail Photos Of Tinubu With His Son, Seyi, Daughter In-law, And Their Kids

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sparked reactions online with photos of him and his grandchildren.

Naija News reports that the photos that emerged online captured Tinubu posing with his son, Seyi, his daughter-in-law, Layal, and their kids as they spent time together.

Recall that Tinubu had returned to his Bourdillion home in Lagos State a few days ago for the Yuletide celebration.

Some netizens gushed over the photos while expressing their reservations about Tinubu’s administration.

@suberdrunk wrote: “Imagine being the grandchild of the president, your future is more secured than cbn bank vault….”

@tenoverten wrote: “Maybe not the kinda president everyone wished for.. buh definitely the kinda grandpa we surely would wanna have… ❤️❤️❤️. Beautiful family photo. (But I still Dey vex for u sha)”

@dutchesnasa wrote: This is what he should be doing at this age… playing with his grandchildren

@hyke_ray wrote: “You see that small boy? Na future Lagos State Governor”

@lonewolfe wrote: “All I see in the picture are kings, princess , prince and queen of Lagos state”

@luxe wrote: “Beautiful children See as the girl dress simple if na Pablo and pablet dem no go let us rest with frontal wig”

@itabeebe wrote: “Even with the way the grandpa wowo… see fine grandkids”

@paulo wrote: “Wealthy people, no dey ever born pass 2 piking.. ogbeni, please learn”

@tosin wrote: “That small boy would have been a future governor but his mother is not Yoruba, how them go spin am now”