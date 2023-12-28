Moghalu Charges Tinubu To Restructure Nigeria Before Leaving Office

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu has charged Tinubu on restructuring the country before leaving as president.

Making this call in a tweet via his official X account, Moghalu claimed that the country will fail if Tinubu continues to maintain the current status quo.

Naija News reports that he acknowledged that the president would need to be courageous, adding that history will remember him well if he takes the move to restructure the country.

Tweet by Moghalu read, “President @officialABAT will be missing a historic opportunity if, after having advocated real & deep federalism in the past, he leaves office without initiating a thorough, foundational restructuring of Nigeria. No hope of solving our economic/nationhood challenges without this.

“This will call for the “senior” courage beyond subsidy removal.But if he does it & does it well, history will remember him well. If he thinks he will simply enjoy unitary power & leave like the others have done, he will regret it. Mark my words. The present arrangement = failure.”

Meanwhile, Moghalu has suggested that President Bola Tinubu should be assessed on the completion of his first year in office as the country’s president.

Making this suggestion in a statement made available on his official X handle, Moghalu explained that after one year, the character and direction of any government would be fully formed.

“I fully agree that we can only really begin to make a fully informed assessment of a government in Nigeria only after they have spent a year in office. That gives time even for mistakes and to correct them where possible and appropriate. Of course this does not mean we should not assess and critique governance even from Day 1. But after a year, the character and the direction (or lack it) of any government is fully formed,” Moghalu said.