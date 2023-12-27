Displaced Victims Of Plateau Attacks Await Shettima’s Arrival (Photos)

On Wednesday afternoon, displaced victims from communities attacked on Christmas Eve in Plateau State gathered at the mini-stadium in the Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) in anticipation of the arrival of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The Vice President is set to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the areas that assailants targeted.

The victims, predominantly women and children, shared harrowing accounts of being attacked by gunmen who not only set their homes ablaze but also claimed the lives of over 100 of their loved ones in well-coordinated assaults on Christmas Eve.

The affected communities are located in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi LGAs.

Displaying placards with messages such as ‘Our Human Rights Must Be Protected,’ among others, the victims sought attention to their plight.

Additionally, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, were observed alongside Governor Caleb Mutfwang and former Governors Simon Lalong and Joshua Dariye at the Yakubu Gowon Airport, awaiting the arrival of Vice President Shettima.

See photos below:

