TUC Threatens Fresh Strike Action Over Naira Scarcity

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has threatened to mobilize and proceed on a fresh strike if the government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) fail to resolve the lingering cash scarcity issue.

The TUC in a statement on Friday lamented the hardship Nigerians are going through as a result of the naira scarcity and called on the government and the CBN not to push the people to the wall.

The statement signed by the TUC President, Festus Osifo and General Secretary, Nuhu Toro said the cash scarcity has left Nigerians at the mercy of POS operators who have increased their charges arbitrarily.

The labour union submitted that the current situation is no longer acceptable and therefore called for a quick resolution so it won’t be “forced to consider exploring our usual options.”

The statement reads: “The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria has watched with growing concern, alarm and dismay the sudden, inexplicable, acute scarcity of our currency, the Naira, across the country. Citizens simply find it difficult to access the Naira from banks and their outlets (especially the Automated Teller Machines, A. T. M). Consequently, they are being forced to patronize extortionist P. O. S operators who charge Shylock rates.

“We are amazed that the Central Bank of Nigeria is finding it extremely difficult to make our currency available to the working people and the citizens.

“To say the least, this is unfortunate and unacceptable. Nigerians have continued to be subjected to needless excruciating hardship by insensitive and heartless agents and agencies of government, whose actions and inactions are really difficult to fathom and impossible to defend. What is the offense of the ordinary Nigerians that they have to face so much pains and tribulations without let off, even in this solemn Yuletide season?

“The President Tinubu Administration must move pronto and decisively and for once get its monetary and fiscal policies right and working in the interest of the long-suffering people.

“This Naira scarcity must end now!!! Otherwise, the TUC, its affiliates and our allies, would be forced to consider exploring our usual options whenever the working people are pushed to the wall.”