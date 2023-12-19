Nigerian Music Going Up, We Can’t Fight Them – Shatta Wale Laments

Ghanaian dancehall singer, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has lamented over the dwindling state of his country’s music industry.

The singer asserted that while the Ghanaian music industry seems to constantly decline, the Nigeria music industry, on the other hand, is thriving.

The self-styled ‘King of African dancehall’ said Ghanaian musicians can no longer compete with their Nigerian counterparts, while acknowledging the huge gap between the two music industries in terms of growth in recent years.

Speaking via his X handle, Shatta Wale wrote: “Naija music going up

“Going up

“Going up

“Naija music going up.

“You can’t fight them.

“Ghana music falling down

“Falling down

“Falling down

“Ghana music falling down.”

Shatta Wale Reveals Biggest Regret Despite Being Successful Musician

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has revealed that not becoming a lawyer is his biggest regret in life.

Naija News reports that the singer disclosed this in an interview with BBC’s Stefania Okereke, saying he doesn’t feel fulfilled despite being a successful multi-award-winning musician

The self-acclaimed African Dancehall King said he is still interested in becoming a lawyer, adding he is a nice guy, but many do not see him as such.

He said, “My biggest regret in life is that I didn’t become a lawyer.

Story continues below advertisement



“When I make enough money. I know I’m a successful musician, but I wanted to be a lawyer.”